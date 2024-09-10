Matt was a young Englishman in Ibiza doing what young Englishmen do in Ibiza. Partying, drinking, drugs… that was more or less his routine. You couldn’t really say that Matt was a tourist, because that year, 1999, he was the third one doing the season on the island. But he made the most of every night there as if it were his last. His job allowed him to do it, because he was a waiter, although he wanted to be more than that. In two weeks he would return to England and decide what to do with his life. Maybe he could be a writer.

That last year, Matt had written mystery micro-stories in the flyers The party he worked at had been a great time at. And he had discovered that he was good at it. Okay, it wasn’t like writing a real book, but Manumission was a huge party, it sold out Privilege, the biggest nightclub in the world. That meant that a lot of people would have read his stories. That September morning Matt was pretty calm. He had slept, he was starting to get back to an orderly and healthy life. Maybe that was why he went out for a run at 11am, before the sun got hot. He was thinking about going back to England when his world collapsed. Suddenly he was short of breath. There was only pain. He was having a panic attack that would happen frequently in the following days. Everything came crashing down on him. The pain was too much to bear, he wanted to end it all, he wanted to end his life. Matt found it hard to do anything, even get on the plane home. When he did, he promised never to go back to that island. But forgetting her wasn’t easy: at night he had nightmares, just hearing her name gave him shivers. Ibiza was his Vietnam.

“It may sound a bit exaggerated,” says Matt Haig (Sheffield, United Kingdom, 49 years old) in a hotel in the centre of Madrid, 25 years after that episode. “But you can put it that way, Ibiza was my Vietnam, in essence that is how I lived it.” Haig is in Spain promoting his new book, The impossible life (AdN) This is the seventh novel for adults in his career, and yet the writer is nervous and wary. “I just feel a bit of pressure because the last book went quite well,” he explains. Haig is modest. He knows how to choose adjectives well, but “quite” is not entirely accurate. It would be more correct to say that it went “incredibly well.” The midnight library became a publishing smash hit, the kind of book that defines a career. And a life. In the United States it spent more than 100 weeks among the bestsellers and its paperback edition is a constant presence in neighborhood bookstores and airport stores. Right now it has a film adaptation in the works, which is in the embryonic process. Overnight, Haig went from being a moderately known writer to being a literary star. And that is not always a positive thing.

British writer Matt Haig, photographed in a Madrid hotel. Ayub El Kadmiri

He started going on television and radio shows in England. He was asked about mental health issues, having written about them in Reasons to keep livingan essay in which he reflected on his panic attack and suicidal tendencies. “Suddenly I became a kind of mental health guru, a talk show host. I was just talking about my experience, but it seems I was talking too much because people started messing with me. I had a review in a magazine where they didn’t talk about my book at all, they were criticising me.” That’s what happens when you become a literary star. It also happens when you can take a sabbatical. And that’s exactly what Haig did. He put the brakes on and began a process of therapy, he considered stopping writing to open a bookshop or a sober bar (he had given up alcohol after his experience in Ibiza). But before taking any definitive steps, he decided to settle accounts with the past. He got on a plane and returned to the place he had promised himself he would never return to.

Haig dedica The impossible life “to the island and to the people of Ibiza.” He does this because this place, which many years ago took so much from him, later gave him back something very important: the pleasure of writing. “As soon as I arrived, I started to have ideas for a book,” explains the author. He wrote them down not with the aim of publishing it, but to get out what was inside him, to give it form with words, which is, after all, what he had been doing all his life. “Maybe that’s why, in some strange way, I didn’t feel any pressure. I was writing for myself, enjoying writing again.”

In the end it wasn’t just for him. The impossible life is one of the big releases of the autumn. It tells the story of Grace Winters, an English pensioner who inherits a house in Ibiza. The woman, alone, bored and depressed, decides to move to the island to find out why an acquaintance from the past has bequeathed the house to her. And in this way, she also begins to investigate why she died in strange circumstances. Haig thus draws a cozy crime with magical elements in a paradise setting. In its pages, alien presences, a mysterious DJ and sailors with secrets mingle. The cocktail works as a kind of update of his previous book: another plot, same underlying theme.

Haig’s books are about desperate people who are given a second chance. This is often disguised as fantastical elements, such as a magical bookshop that gives the chance to live new lives through books or an alien that grants superpowers. But few fantasies are more powerful than the idea of ​​a second chance for someone who seemed doomed. And Haig’s books deal with this theme. Perhaps because his entire life has done so, too.

Haig visited Ibiza in winter, when the clubs close and the island enters a lethargic state. When the tourists disappear and the beaches, cleared of beach bars and towels, invite strolls rather than selfies and dancing. When entire neighbourhoods surrendered to seasonal tourism become a deserted stage, the setting for a film that no one will ever film.

This served as inspiration for him, but also as a source of reflection. The impossible life It may be a fantasy book, but it has current issues as its backdrop. Overtourism and property speculation hover over the novel and in its conversation. “Sometimes it is very easy to feel ashamed as a Briton when seeing this side of mass tourism in Spain,” admits the author. In fact, one of his aims with this book was to show that Ibiza has other faces beyond the postcard. “I wanted to encourage my compatriots to understand that the places we visit as tourists are other people’s homes, that they are real and face social problems such as access to housing,” he says.

This obsession with covering fantasy with reality has led him to investigate the island’s past. His story is peppered with a variety of references: Nostradamus, Freddie Mercury, the mystic, hermit and exorcist Francisco Palau or even Franco. “When you write fantasy, even when you talk about aliens or vampires, you have to believe what you are telling, and so does the reader. So you have to surround fantasy with reality,” he explains. He also admits that he has infiltrated the book with a more intimate reality, which only he can differentiate from fiction. References to true situations and conversations that he has put into the mouths of characters. “I have written several essays about my experience, very personal books about my mental health. But there are things that you can say more honestly in a novel,” reflects the writer. “That is what I have done in this book. It may be fantasy, but it is emotionally real.”