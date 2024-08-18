Not even a quarter of her older sister’s longevity The Simpsons, Futurama continues to accumulate episodes without the paint peeling or the joints creaking. The Simpsonswas born from a circumstantial joke with no vocation for transcendence and always relied on current events to structure its humor. Like the comic strips drawn by its creator, Matt Groening, they were a commentary of their time that should expire the next day. And yet, there it remains, on the verge of reaching the eternity of classics and with some of its flighty phrases transformed into commonplaces in any conversation.

More information

If they haven’t already, someone will have to study how the imagination of the twentieth century was shaped by two painters: Walt Disney at the beginning and Matt Groening at the end. Groening has not been accused of the monstrosities of Disney, against whom German philosophers, Christian moralists and Marxist theorists rose up (it is worth rereading, without attenuating the astonishment, a classic of Marxist criticism, To read Donald Duckby Ariel Dorfman and Armand Mattelart). On the contrary: Groening has been read with indulgence and pleasure, and has been attributed a rebellious spirit that has always seemed exaggerated to me. More than moralistic satire, his work is a nihilistic mockery attenuated by the demands of a happy ending of a mass audience that needs to sweeten the plots to temper its bitterness. That is why Futurama It is better: it is served without added sugars.

It is as unfair to accuse Disney of having dried up children’s brains by inoculating them with imperialist garbage as it is to let Groening go down in history as a Pasolini of puppets. I say this with sadness, because I enjoy his work so much, but I think that in it we can trace the trail of breadcrumbs that leads to Donald Trump and the supervillainy of Elon Musk. Marx said that philosophers were content to interpret the world, but what was at stake was to transform it. The absolute and unquestionable hegemony that Groening has exercised over popular culture in the last 40 years exposes us as philosophers who no longer even interpret the world: it is enough for us to make jokes about it. And while we were laughing at Homer we did not realize how angry he was and the political power he accumulated with his little red cap to make America great again. We had it before our eyes, but we did nothing more than make fun of it.

