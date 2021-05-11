Hollywood shook when it witnessed the romantic departure between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after 17 years of breaking their engagement.

As it is remembered, it was People magazine that revealed that the actors enjoyed a vacation together at the Big Sky Resort tourist club in Montana, United States. Likewise, and to gain strength from their information, the famous magazine shared the photographs where both were seen aboard a car on the outskirts of the enclosure, where they stayed for several days.

“Jennifer spent several days out of town with Ben. They have a strong connection. Everything has been fast and intense, but Jennifer is happy … They have been in contact throughout the years. They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other ”, revealed a source to the media.

Behind this, Matt Damon, the best friend and colleague of Ben affleck, was consulted about this possible reconciliation. The renowned actor was on the Today show, where he was questioned by host Hoda Kotb.

“I just heard you guys. That’s the first time I’ve found out, “Damon said after rumors of an alleged romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Although the interpreter did not want to comment much on the subject, he ended up confessing that he would love for his friend to resume his relationship with the famous singer.

“It is a fascinating story. I love you both. I hope it’s true. It would be amazing“, answered.

It is worth mentioning that Jennifer Lopez ended her relationship with Alex Rodríguez, while Ben Affleck did the same with Ana de Armas.

Jennifer Lopez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.