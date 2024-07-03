American actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to star in ‘RIP’a police thriller that will be directed by filmmaker Joe Carnahan and from which the platform Netflix has acquired the rights.

“Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, best friends forever, will star in ‘RIP’. A new suspense that will arrive in Netflix from writer-director Joe Carnahan,” the pay-TV platform announced on Tuesday on its X account.

At the moment the details of this new film are unknown, of which Matt Damon and Ben Affleck They will also be producers and the project began to be advertised in Los Angeles a few weeks ago in order to find a distributor.

In November 2022, the two stars founded Artist Equity, an independent American production company with which they co-starred in ‘Air’, the Amazon film focused on the story behind the logo on Michael Jordan’s sneakers.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck won the Oscar in 1997 for best screenplay for his work on ‘Good Will Hunting’. They have also appeared together in films such as ‘Dogma’ (1999) and ‘The Last Duel’ (2021).