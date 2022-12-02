Matt Bishop is one of the very few figures in the Formula 1 paddock who is openly a member of the LGBTQ+ community. With a past as a journalist, Matt Bishop moved to McLaren up to Aston Martin as head of team communication, a role he will hold until the end of the month. Close to leaving the Silverstone team, Bishop allowed himself an interview with the editorial staff of GPBlog.comreflecting on community issues in the paddock.

In particular, the former journalist believes that a rider who is already a protagonist in the World Championship and who is openly homosexual would have a great impact on the environment, effectively debunking a theme that far from the spotlights of the Circus still remains a taboo: “If a Formula 1 driver came out as gay, he would get massive media coverage. I think in countries like Holland, the UK and many other western nations it would be largely positive. Of course, there would be negative comments and incidents of bullying on social media, such as Tom Daley and others experience every day. It’s unpleasant and it’s something they bravely face. Gradually, however, the situation is improving. Matt Bishop also imagines what the weight could be of a hypothetical pilot from the LGBT community, who he cites with the invented name Jonny Jenkins, victorious in Monaco: “After splashing champagne on the podium, she steps down and kisses her boyfriend, dedicating her victory to LGBTQ+ athletes from around the world. If Jonny Jenkins did what I hypothetically suggest, I would hope then that he would accept the responsibility and the privilege of being that role model”.

In the course of the interview, Bishop also cites Lewis Hamilton as an example of a driver devoted to a cause, albeit of a different nature: “Motorsport for better or worse has always been an environment of straight, white men. There are very few exceptions to this. The largest is that of a heterosexual but black man, Lewis Hamiltonthe most successful driver in our history. […] You have to play with the cards that life gives you. Hamilton is a model and perhaps all he ever wanted was to just race cars, which he is extremely good at. However, since he was the only black driver, life gave him a card that he could only accept ”.