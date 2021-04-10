Almost certainly Kepa, the eldest son of Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley, He will not see his father put on his green jacket this Sunday on the final day of the Masters. For that to happen, at least Saint Ignatius of Loyola, patron of the Biscay, would have to intercede.

Augusta showed full teeth on the day of the movement and cruelly punished Rahmbo. The one from Barrika has arrived at the appointment marked by an event so special that it could be the fuse that detonated him or a distraction from the objective. He himself warned that it was not convenient to bet on his victory if the delivery occurred during the tournament and, although it arrived days before, it ended up affecting his preparation.

You don’t have to say it to know that Rahm would not change what life has just brought him even by a thousand wins, and the truth is that his performance in the first three rounds is far from reprehensible. Yesterday the copper was beaten with bravery and signed a draw with the field for the third consecutive day. He played better than the result suggests, but received a slam every time he wanted to peek into the noble zone of the table, where he should be due to talent and career (he has three top-10s in his last three appearances).

The bells rang with his birdie to par 5 of the third, but in the fourth he took the first slap, extended to crochet in the seventh. The 8th, another par 5, resulted in a new birdie canceled later by another two bogeys at 11 and 14, especially painful the first after a dart to the cloth that did not find a prize. Enraged, he scrambled and subtracted with a four on 15 and a two on 16 to close even. “It was frustrating,” he later lamented before the microphones, and assured that he will try to give “a scare” in the last 18 holes.

That I fought for something more than to be among the top ten again will not only depend on what he can offer, which must be something better than his best version, it will also be subject to what a very select body of candidates commanded by Hideki Matsuyama does. , which is back at the level that led him to fight for the majors at the beginning of the past decade. The Japanese, who goes by the name of his hometown, gave Augusta a real review on a day that was more to survive than to launch a Blitzkrieg. The -7 to -11 in total that he signed, without a single bogey and with an insane eagle-birdie-eagle sequence between 15 and 17 after resuming the game, stopped for more than an hour due to the threat of a storm, puts an important distance with his pursuers. The most immediate are Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and the disheveled newcomer Zalatoris, all at -7.

Another thing was the always difficult final stage for José María Olazábal. The everlasting champion of Hondarribia stood immaculate in the 15th, a shot under par with two birdies and a single bogey staining the card, but he decided to take a chance on the third shot and went overboard. I ended up giving up two shots there and another two between 16 and 17 to finish with +3 for the day and +7 for the accumulated. “It was going very well until that moment. This is Augusta, you risk everything in two meters,” said a guy who this Sunday will play the final round of the Masters with 55 years. That they take away the danced.

Check here the complete classification of the Masters 2021