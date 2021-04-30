People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, pianist Denis Matsuev plans to present to the public three versions of Tchaikovsky’s First Concerto for performance at the next Olympics and Paralympics, Izvestia TV channel reports.

The music of the great composer will replace the Russian anthem at this year’s Summer Games in Tokyo and the 2022 White Olympics in Beijing.

Until the end of next year, Russian athletes cannot compete at major international competitions with state attributes by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport due to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

A fragment of Tchaikovsky’s First Concerto has already sounded as a hymn in honor of the victories of our skaters at the March World Championships in Stockholm.

Matsuev says that the selected passage seemed incomplete to him. The hymn should have a bright final code, which the pianist wants to find in other fragments of Tchaikovsky’s concerto.

