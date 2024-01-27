He is not one for fuss per se, but anyone who turns 80 healthy should celebrate that. So, with the consent of the birthday boy himself, the AD is organizing a big birthday party for Willem van Hanegem and his fans in the Doelen in Rotterdam on Monday evening, February 26. A host of leaders from the football world come to visit. There are still several hundred tickets available.

