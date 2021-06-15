The man who scored the last goal of the German victory in this competition had the misfortune to score an own goal to put France ahead in the Group F duel, the central defender of Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels, was the viillano in the presentation of Germany before the current world champions.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
It was the 20th minute of the first half between the European powers, when a cross-field pass from Paul pogba the defense of Die Mannschaft, so that the Bayern Munich man, Lucas Hernandez He will move to pick up the left of the area before shooting a low center.
The Dortmund central defender could not adjust his feet in time, and unfortunately for him, the ball was nailed inside the goal of Manuel Neuer to place the 1-0 in favor of France.
France’s pressure paid off with that own goal from HummelsIt should be remembered that the defender scored the winning goal against the Gauls in the 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.
As if that were not enough, the goal of Hummels own goal is the first that Germany has conceded in a European Championship and only the second in major tournaments after Berti Vogts, who scored his own goal against Austria in the 1978 Argentina World Cup.
Leave a Reply