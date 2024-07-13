Former soccer world champion Mats Hummels will no longer work for the Baller League. “I co-founded the league and it was clear from the start that my role as president was primarily about development work,” Hummels wrote on Instagram on Saturday: “The league is now established and stands on its own two feet. That’s why I will now devote myself to other projects and clear the way for new faces who will enrich the league.”
