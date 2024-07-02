Agent Smith, the infamous antagonist from The Matrix film series, will be the next playable character in MultiVersus, the upcoming ensemble title from Warner Bros. Games. A new trailer released today gave the first look at gameplay for Agent Smith, who will join the game’s roster on July 8 as part of Season 1: Villains & Cabarets. Agent Smith, known for his relentless pursuit of Neo and his allies, is introduced as a Bruiser-class character. His moves have been designed to reflect his role as the Matrix’s enforcer.

Equipped with shocking speed and deadly accuracy, Smith brings a combination of close-quarters combat and firearms prowess. One of his signature features is the ability to teleport mid-fight, closing the distance between himself and his opponents in the blink of an eye. Additionally, he can call in another Agent to assist him, further increasing his already impressive presence on the battlefield.

To celebrate the arrival of Agent Smith, MultiVersus is hosting the “Break the Rifts, Get Agent Smith for Free” event. Starting July 8, players will be able to take part in this challenge in PvE mode, taking on various bosses to earn rewards and unlock Agent Smith as a playable fighter for free. This event promises to add an extra dimension of challenge and fun, encouraging players to dive even deeper into the MultiVersus universe.