Since it was confirmed for the first time last August, and despite the little information available, the next Matrix 4 movie has undoubtedly been attracting the attention of science fiction fans. So while early previews suggested that the new film could simply be called The Matrix, from Reddit Y Twitter have started to share some screenshots of an alleged Instagram post (currently deleted) where it would have revealed the final title: Matrix Resurrections.

As a curious detail, many fans have highlighted that indeed this could be the official title, not only for being literally the resurrection of the saga, but also for the fact that the repetition of the “R’s” in the titles of its sequels like Reloaded and Revolutions, or his documentary Revisited.

Thus, although at the moment no details are known about the possible plot of the film, the latest official announcements shared by the Warner Bros. Pictures executive advance us again the presence of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in his original roles as Neo and Trinity; in addition to the presence of Lana Wachowski, one of the sisters in charge of the original trilogy, who will be in charge of the script and direction of the production.

More than twenty years have passed since the original installment of “The Matrix” hit the big screen. An intriguing dystopian universe where humanity had lost control in the face of Artificial Intelligence machines that dominated a bleak future. The film captured the interest of science fiction fans and became a cult film, won four Oscars, and led to two more installments completing a trilogy. And is that with a “supposedly closed” ending 18 years agoIt is normal that the next installment of the Matrix is ​​raising enormous expectations.

As for its release date, the first rumors pointed to a simultaneous double premiere with John Wick 4 for May 21, 2021, which could negatively affect the box office of both. However, the latest rumors suggest that Matrix Resurrections would be scheduled for the end of the year, with a date yet to be confirmed for December 22.