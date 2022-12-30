After years of barrage, Matrix could be the breakthrough in interoperability and decentralization, which have been the main themes of technology this year, driven in large part by growing regulation, social and industrial pressure, and the advertising trains that are crypto and web3.

That rising tide is lifting other boats: an open standards-based communications protocol called Matrix, which is playing a role in bringing interoperability to another proprietary part of our digital lives: messaging.

The number of people on the Matrix network has doubled this year, according to Matthew Hodgson, one of the co-creators of the Matrix: a big, if modest, increase to 80.3 million users (that number could be higher: not all Matrix home distributions are at Matrix.org).

While the majority of all of this activity has been in corporate communications, it now appears that major consumer platforms may be taking notice as well.

Investigations by app engineer and researcher Jane Manchun Wong have unearthed evidence that Reddit is experimenting with the Matrix for its Chat feature, a move Reddit has more or less confirmed.

A spokesman said it is “looking into different ways to improve conversations on Reddit” and stay”testing a number of options”even if they stopped before spit out the Matrix name.

Given the greater swing in support of interoperability, which is also happening in digital wallets and maps, a closer look at the Matrix provides some insight into how we got to this defining moment in history.

Matrix: why

At first, anyone who has ever sent an SMS or an email will not have considered for a second which network, service provider or messaging client the recipient used was intended.

The main reason is that it doesn’t really matter: Wind and Vodafone customers can text each other without problems, while Gmail and Outlook users have no problem exchanging emails. But that wasn’t always the case.

In the early days of email, you could only send messages to users on the same network. And with the proliferation of cell phones in the 1990s, people initially couldn’t text their friends if they were on a different mobile network.

Europe and Asia led the charge on interoperability, and by the turn of the millennium even the large North American telecommunications companies realized they could unlock a veritable gold mine if they allowed consumers to send messages to their friends on rival networks. In fact it was a victory for everyone.

Fast forward to the modern age of smartphones, and while email hasn’t ended as dodos and texting continue to trudge, today’s pre-eminent communication tools they are not that friendly to each other.

Those looking to embrace privacy-focused independent messaging apps like Signal will hit a brick wall when they realize that literally all of their friends are using WhatsApp, or iMessage, not to mention Telegram or Viber… I think you get the idea. .

This trend also permeates the realm of business. If you use Slack at work, good luck! Texting your friend across town forced to use Microsoft Teams, while those in HR placed in Meta’s Workplace may have second thoughts about sending direct messages to sales colleagues down the aisle using Salesforce Chatter.

This is nothing new, of course, but the issue of interoperability in the sphere of online messaging has come into sharp focus in 2022. Europe is pushing forward the rules to enforce interoperability and portability between online platforms via the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the United States they have similar plans through the ACCESS Act.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Elon Musk on Twitter has led to the awareness of alternatives such as Mastodon, the so-called “open source alternative to Twitter” which has exceeded 2 million users at the mercy of the chaos of Twitter.

Mastodon is powered by the open ActivityPub protocol and is built around the concept of fediverse– A decentralized network of interconnected servers that allows different ActivityPub-based services to communicate with each other.

Tumblr recently revealed that it plans to support the ActivityPub protocol in the future, while Flickr CEO Don MacAskill asked his Twitter followers if the platform and photo hosting community should adopt ActivityPub as well.

But for all the hype and hype around interop spurred by the Twitter circus in recent weeks, there was already a quiet but growing movement in this direction, a movement driven by businesses and governments looking to avoid vendor lock-in and gain more control of their data stack.

Enter the Matrix

Matrix was developed within Amdocs software and services company in 2014, led by Hodgson and Amandine Le Pape who later left the company to focus entirely on growing Matrix as an independent open source project.

They also tried to market Matrix through a company called New Vector, which developed a Matrix hosting service and an alternative app to Slack called Riot.

In 2018, Hodgson and Le Pape launched the Matrix.org Foundation to serve as the legal entity and custodian of all things Matrix, including protecting of its intellectual propertythe management of donations and the promotion of the protocol.

The flagship commercial implementation of Matrix was rebranded Element just over two years ago, and today Element, backed by Automattic, Dawn Capital, Notion, Protocol Labs and others, is used by a myriad of organizations looking for a federated alternative to big-name incumbents being sold by US tech giants.

Element itself is open source and promises end-to-end encryption, while its customers get access to the usual cross-platform features most would expect from a team collaboration productincluding group messaging and voice and video chat.

Element can also be hosted on companies of their own infrastructure, sidestepping concerns about how their data might be (wrongly) used on third-party servers, ensuring they maintain control of the entire data stack – a strength or a break for companies hosting sensitive data.

A growing set of regulations, particularly in Europe, is forcing Big Tech to pay attention to data sovereignty, with companies like Google partnering with Deutsche Telekom IT Services and consulting subsidiary T-Systems last year to offer to German companies a “sovereign cloud” for your sensitive data.

This regulatory push, coupled with growing expectations around data sovereignty, has been a boon for the Matrix protocol. Last year, the agency responsible for digitizing Germany’s healthcare system revealed it was switching to Matrix.

Ensuring that the 150,000 individual entities that make up the healthcare sector such as hospitals, clinics and insurance companies could communicate with each other regardless of which matrix-based App they were using.

This builds on existing Matrix implementations elsewhere, including within the French government via the Tchap team collaboration platform, as well as the German armed forces Bundeswehr.

“The pendulum has been swinging clearly towards decentralization for some time now”Hodgson explained. “We are now seeing serious use of Matrix-based decentralized communications in or within the French, German, British, Swedish, Finnish and US governments, as well as the likes of NATO and adjacent organizations.”

In May, open source enterprise messaging platform Rocket.Chat revealed it would be switching to the Matrix protocol.

While this process is still ongoing, it has been a major coup for the Matrix movement, as Rocket.Chat claims around 12 million users across major organizations such as Audi, Continental and the German national railway company, Deutsche Bahn.

“We believe the value of any messaging platform grows based on its ability to connect with other platforms”a Rocket.Chat spokesperson said.

“We have worked hard to connect Rocket.Chat with other platforms. We don’t have to worry about which client we use when we email each other, and the same should be true when we message each other across corporate social networks regardless of the tools the team has chosen.”

Slack, Facebook, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Twitter and all the others aim to exploit the network effect, in which the value of a product is intrinsically linked to the number of users present.

People ultimately want to be where their friends and co-workers are, which inevitably means sticking to a social network they don’t particularly like or using several different apps at the same time.

Open and interoperable protocols support a new kind of conscious business of the growing demand for something that doesn’t block users.

“Our goal is not to force people to use Rocket.Chat to communicate with each other”the Rocket.Chat spokesperson continued. “Rather, our goal is to enable organizations to securely collaborate and connect with other organizations and individuals through the platforms of their choice”.

Tomorrow you will be able to read the in-depth analysis, come back to visit us!