A video from the forge of Digital Foundry which compares all versions of Matrix Awakens was much awaited, but here the British editorial team has made thirty and then thirty-one: there is also the film version to be analyzed!

Technical analysis in the demo versions on Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5 it is already impressive in itself and comes even closer to the concept of photorealism, fearing a path in video games that is taking on more and more realistic connotations … just like the screen representations of the demo in question. But how close do you get to the film?

The details that Digital Foundry points out are impressive: if there were no symbols’PS5‘ And ‘Ultra HD Blu-Ray‘in the corners of the screen, it would probably take us a long time to figure out what the theatrical version is – and we would be wrong.

The scene in which Neo wakes up in front of the computer, for example, has some differences regarding the positioning of the objects, but you can see the perfection of the system of global illumination Lumen fielded by Epic and the precision offered by ray tracing. The close-up on Keanu Reeves’ face brings out all the details, including the pores on his skin and the reflection of the text displayed on the monitor screen inside his eye. This scene is practically the only one to raise a doubt in the British editor, who points out how the response of Keanu’s skin in the “fake” version is still good, but not too close to the original, and the light appears vaguely too diffused. .

Battaglia says he is amazed on the whole: although the reproduction is not literally identical to that of the film, it is to date the closest example we have of photorealism in a playful sauce (no matter how playful it may be, at the end of the fair, the tech demo) , and hopes this is just the first step in the future of Unreal Engine 5.

Source: Eurogamer.net