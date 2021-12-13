Matrix Awakens is a manifest representation of what Epic Games’ new graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5, will be able to do this thanks to cutting-edge technology and an extraordinary ability to automate processes, saving time and resources in development studies. After seeing him at The Game Awards 2021 and knowing his surprising figures, videos have already appeared that put this demo face to face with original footage taken from the movies.

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience surprisingly recreates some scenes from the original films. Its photorealism is such that, at times, it prevents us from distinguishing the barrier between what is real and what is created by this graphics engine, as you can see below with this video from the well-known Cycu1 channel.

When we look at the images, it seems very difficult to guess which character is the real one, thus showing us how far technology has come. While it is difficult to distinguish which is real and which is not visually, it can be more easily understood when we look at the animations. This is probably due to the fact that the animations have not been completely revised. Anyway, we leave you to watch the video.

The fact that the game world has now reached this size is extremely surprising and at the same time enjoyable, especially for gamers.