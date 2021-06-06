The Matrix is ​​one of the most popular movie franchises in the world and after 18 years a new installment is ready to premiere. Matrix 4 will star Keanu Reeves and directed by Lana Wachowski.

The rest of the cast will consist of Carrie Ann-Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson. New additions to the franchise are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff and Christina Ricci.

Ricci’s signing will be the reunion between the actress and Lana Wachowski, who worked together on the Speed ​​racer tape . However, his character, like the plot of the film, is a mystery.

Although Warner Bros has not revealed what role the actress will play, it is believed that she may be a young version of Trinity, who is played by Carrie Ann-Moss.

In mid-2020, rumors emerged on different web portals that Matrix 4 will be a kind of prequel to the original trilogy. This is because Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play a young Morpheus.

We only have to wait for the first preview of Matrix 4 by Warner Bros or what Lana Wachowski provide a clue from the movie on your social media to connect the dots and find out what will happen to Neo and Trinity.

When is Matrix 4 released?

As with other Warner Bros premieres, Collider has shared that this long-awaited film will have a simultaneous premiere, both in theaters and through HBO Max. His arrival – due to delays inherent to the current situation – is scheduled for December 22 of this year.

Matrix 4 to premiere on HBO Max

Warner Bros revealed the premieres it has planned for 2021. After a year in which it has had to delay its film releases, they have decided to have all their films open on HBO Max and in theaters.

Among the feature films chosen are Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat. Currently, HBO Max is only available in the United States, but the platform is likely to arrive soon in Latin America and Europe.