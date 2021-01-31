Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated films by the public and Keanu Reeves fans. The film will continue the story of Neo and the inhabitants of Zion.

The production announced the making of the feature film more than two years ago and had kept several details, such as its synopsis, characters and official title, secret. However, this last secret would have been revealed by Shunika Terry, make-up artist of the film.

This was thanks to a publication that Terry made on his Instagram account, where he showed a gift that the producer gave him for his work in Matrix 4. In the photo you can see that the gift has a card that says: “For having us made enjoy this wonderful time filming Matrix resurrections.

Shunika Terry, make-up artist for Matrix 4, mistakenly published the film’s title. Photo: Instagram capture by shunikat

Although Terry deleted his post when he realized the error, it was recovered by the Twitter account Nerding News, which gave the scoop to his followers.

The Nerding News account recovered the message from the makeup artist and exposed the news on social networks. Photo: Twitter capture of @nerdingreview

Matrix resurrections is a title that would make sense, since Neo and Trinity die at the end of the The Matrix revolutions. It only remains to hope that Warner Bros and HBO Max confirm the new name of the film.

When will Matrix 4 be released?

The premiere of the fourth part of the saga was scheduled for May 21, 2021, the same date on which John Wick will be released. However, due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the recordings were suspended, which has caused its debut to be scheduled for on December 22, 2021.