Matrix 4: resurrections with Keanu Reeves accompanied by Carrie-Anne Moss at the forefront of the new adventure directed by Lana Wachowski, who has summoned new faces to the plot. Among those who stand out are Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The latter gives life to a character loved by the public: Morpheus.

Is Abdul-Mateen II’s character the same as Laurence Fishburne’s?

In an interview with the UK version of GQ magazine, Abdul-Mateen II commented on his character’s connection to Fishburne’s, and ensures that both are different characters. “The character is called Morpheus” . When the interviewer pointed out his fate in the video game The Matrix Online (considered the official canon of the saga), the actor pointed out that when the public sees the film it would make sense that his role is not that of the previous trilogy.

How does Abdul-Mateen II see his Morpheus?

Speaking to NME, Abdul-Mateen II has said of his performance: “He’s on a mission and learning a few things about himself. I think it looks like the man. Right now, he is enjoying life very much. He has a purpose, but part of him is really enjoying his life, “he explained. When asked about his wardrobe, which is lighter and brighter than the original character’s, Abdul-Mateen II said: “It was an opportunity to be expressive and show his growth.”

What does Abdul-Mateen II think about director Lana Wachowski?

About Lana Wachowski, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stated: “she has a curious way of directing, very attached to improvisation and change of plans, something that does not usually happen in productions of these characteristics, with large budgets, many action scenes and special effects. He does not direct from the chair, he is there and grabs the camera if that is what it takes to get the shot “Added the actor.

Where to see Matrix 4: resurrections?

Matrix 4: resurrections is in theaters worldwide. Also, because the tape is owned by Warner Bros., will also come to the streaming service HBO Max; however, its release date on the platform is not yet known.

Matrix 4: resurrections trailer