The Matrix has established itself as one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time. Therefore, the return of the series to the big screen will be an indelible memory for all those who enjoyed its amazing special effects and its intriguing story.

Some time ago, USA Today confirmed that Keanu reeves will give life again to Neo, role that established him in the status of international star, and that Carrie-Anne Moss to return as Trinity. Also, other famous actors such as Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff will join the cast. However, ever since the project was discussed, fans have been wondering why Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus had not been mentioned.

In that sense, the specialized portal Collider held a conversation with Fishburne, where the actor was again consulted about his possible participation in the fourth installment of Matrix.

“ I’m not in the next Matrix movie and you would have to ask Lana Wachowski why, since I don’t have an answer for it, ”she replied with an uncomfortable expression on her face.

However, what he did give more details was John Wick 4, also starring Reeves. “I have read the script. It’s really great. Although it is the same world as the other three films, it is deeper. It goes much deeper in terms of the killer code and the relationship he has with a particular character that I think Mr. Watanabe plays. “

He also confirmed that within the next few months he will travel to Berlin, one of the cities where the filming of the film will take place.

When is Matrix 4 released?

As with other Warner Bros premieres, this long-awaited continuation will have a simultaneous release, both in theaters and on HBO Max. His arrival – due to delays inherent to the current situation – is scheduled for December 22 of this year.