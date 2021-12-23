After 18 years, the Matrix returns to theaters, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. In addition, La República readers and movie lovers will be able to participate in the third draw for film combos and also meet the winners of the second draw held on December 15.
Without a doubt, Spider-Man: no way home continues to be the film with the most cinemas showing it. Its high demand was due to the confirmation of the Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire within the plot.
YOU CAN SEE: Cinemark: S / 42.90 for 2 2D tickets + medium court + 2 small sodas. (Show the coupon from your cell phone)
Matrix resurrections (Cineplanet, Cinemark, UVK, inépolis and more)
- Synopsis: To find out if his reality is a physical or a mental construct, Mr. Anderson, also known as Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit one more time. If he has learned anything, it is that this choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to exit or enter the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he still doesn’t know is that the Matrix is stronger, safer, and much more dangerous than ever.
- Matrix resurrections actors:
- Keanu Reeves as Neo
- Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus
- Jonathan Groff as Smith
- Jessica Henwick as Bugs
- Neil Patrick Harris as The analyst
- Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati
YOU CAN SEE: Cineplanet: S / 44.90 for 2 2D tickets + Giant Popcorn + 2 small drinks (Show the coupon from your cell phone)
Other films in theaters:
- Spider-Man: no way home
- Clifford the big red dog
- Charm
- The Gucci house
- Resident evil: welcome to Raccoon City
- A world for Julius
Couponidad.pe ticket raffle: winners
Check who are the winners of the Coupon and La República draw for the week from Wednesday 15 to Wednesday 22:
- susanavillalobos@gmail.com
- sammy_3198@hotmail.com
- alejandropantoja1106@gmail.com
- dayelymiluska@gmail.com
- anitaxd2003@gmail.com
Winners are asked to check their emails in order to access their prize consisting of 2 tickets to Cineplanet (1 giant salty popcorn + 2 small sodas).
YOU CAN SEE: Matrix 4: what happened to Morpheus from Fishburne? Resurrections answers the mystery
.
Leave a Reply