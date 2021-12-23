After 18 years, the Matrix returns to theaters, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. In addition, La República readers and movie lovers will be able to participate in the third draw for film combos and also meet the winners of the second draw held on December 15.

Without a doubt, Spider-Man: no way home continues to be the film with the most cinemas showing it. Its high demand was due to the confirmation of the Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire within the plot.

Enter the movie ticket raffle thanks to Cuponidad.pe. Photo: composition / The Republic

Matrix resurrections (Cineplanet, Cinemark, UVK, inépolis and more)

Synopsis: To find out if his reality is a physical or a mental construct, Mr. Anderson, also known as Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit one more time. If he has learned anything, it is that this choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to exit or enter the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he still doesn’t know is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer, and much more dangerous than ever.

Matrix resurrections actors:

Keanu Reeves as Neo

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus

Jonathan Groff as Smith

Jessica Henwick as Bugs

Neil Patrick Harris as The analyst

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati

Other films in theaters:

Spider-Man: no way home

Clifford the big red dog

Charm

The Gucci house

Resident evil: welcome to Raccoon City

A world for Julius

Couponidad.pe ticket raffle: winners

Check who are the winners of the Coupon and La República draw for the week from Wednesday 15 to Wednesday 22:

susanavillalobos@gmail.com

sammy_3198@hotmail.com

alejandropantoja1106@gmail.com

dayelymiluska@gmail.com

anitaxd2003@gmail.com

Winners are asked to check their emails in order to access their prize consisting of 2 tickets to Cineplanet (1 giant salty popcorn + 2 small sodas).