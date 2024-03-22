Matriculation exams | There was an error in the yo-examination task, but it is still taken into account in the evaluation: This is how it is done

The Matriculation Examination Board is not leaving an incorrect assignment completely out of the evaluation.

For a long time for the Wednesday matriculation exam in mathematics slipped error has caused confusion and gray hairs.

The University Examinations Board (YTL) noticed the error based on the feedback it received quickly and expanded characteristics of good answers.

Mission:

The task can be solved, among other things, in the following three ways:

First the accepted way to solve the problem is to create equations for x and y according to the average principle and solve them.

Thus:

x = ¼(40+y+50+30)

y = ¼(60+80+70+x)

With the solve command of the calculator, we get: x = 46 and y = 64.

Another accepted way is to solve a pair of equations by trial and error. In this case, in addition to the stated solutions, you must check that the solutions fulfill the equations and justify that there are no other solutions.

The third accepted way is to write three meaningful equations. In addition, a conclusion must be presented that the equations have no solution.

“Here too is only part of the solutions”, says the general secretary Tiina Tähkä from YTL.

“A couple of steps can be done in a different way. For example, you can make different equations and there are different calculation methods,” says Tähkä.

Because of this, he emphasizes mathematical understanding as the most important criterion.

“Mathematical understanding comes from being able to make equations, solve them and draw conclusions.

Helsinki The messages in the survey some of the test participants reported that the error confused and slowed them down. Some even said that they had completely switched to another, more difficult task.

Cob understands that an incorrect task may have caused some disappointment. He emphasizes that YTL is sorry for the mistake.

Helsingin Sanomat in the opinion section the mother who told about her daughter's disappointment suggested if the whole task could be rejected from the evaluation.

According to Tähkä, YTL is not leaving the task in question completely out of the review.

“Many examinees have decided to answer the task and show their skills. And it's not usually in the experimenter's interest to leave out the task.”

In addition, he points out that the point limits for grades are defined only after all performances have been graded.

“If the examinees have chosen other challenging tasks to answer, this affects the point limits.”