Matriculation exams | In the yo-yo exams in England, you have to evaluate different tones of voice – This is how the exam has changed over the decades

The vocabulary of the English matriculation exam is more difficult than in previous years, says a teacher from Kuopio. According to the YTL representative, the exam may seem more difficult due to the significant changes made over the years.

To the beginning No Russian was suspicious. When HS asked him to evaluate the changes in the English long-syllabus matriculation exam over the years, he thought that the exam has hardly become more difficult at least.

Then he read the spring 2022 exam in more detail and dug up the exam from 2002 in the school archives for comparison.

“It must be said that there is a difference between them.”

The Russian works at Kallavesi high school in Kuopio. He has been teaching English at the high school level since 1992. In addition, he serves on the boards of the Finnish English Teachers’ Association and the Finnish Language Teachers’ Association. The matriculation exams have become very familiar to him over the years.

Divorce is, according to Venäläinen, especially in the kind of vocabulary used in English written tests. More recent tests have more texts with difficult vocabulary, he says.

As a relatively recent task type, the Russian considers tasks where you have to know synonyms for different English words.

“For example, there are normal questions related to understanding the text, and in addition to them, some words from the same text are underlined and you have to choose from the given options, which mean the same thing.”

In HS’s quiz, you can test how you would do with the last years’ English test tasks.

According to Venäläinen, these kinds of tasks are aimed at distinguishing between the best matriculation students, in practice distinguishing performances worthy of laudatur from excellence.

In the spring matriculation exam of 2002, a text from an adapted Helsingin Sanomat news had to be translated into English.

English Matriculation exams have not necessarily become more difficult, but they have changed significantly over the years, says the university lecturer Katja Mäntylä from the University of Jyväskylä.

He also serves as second vice-chairman of the Student Examination Board (YTL) and chairman of the language committee and the English department.

“The world has changed, and our understanding of language and language skills has changed.”

If you compare modern exams with, for example, matriculation exams held in the 1980s, the difference is big. In the past, exams emphasized correctness and mastering the structure of the English language. In the 21st century, grammatical errors have not weighed as much in reviews, as long as the message gets across.

An example of the structure task of the spring 1982 English matriculation exam.

The matriculation exam is based on the upper secondary school curriculum. Nowadays, the goals of the curriculum emphasize that the learner is an active player who knows how to use the language in different situations.

“The emphasis is on communication skills, and the matriculation exam also evaluates slightly different things than before,” says Mäntylä.

One one of the biggest changes in the history of matriculation exams is digitization. The long English exam was held digitally for the first time in 2018.

Nowadays, the listening and the written test are done in the same context. As a result of electrification, English test tasks have also become more diverse.

“There could have been a slight variation in the tasks before, but there was a list prepared by YTL of different types of tasks and the students could be told that there will be such tasks in the exam. With the digital exam, no list has been obtained, and now the range of task types has increased again,” explains Venäläinen.

“But I’ve always told students that there won’t be any assignments that you can’t handle, as long as you read the assignment carefully.”

In digital tests, it is also easier to evaluate the control of overalls and tones, says Katja Mäntylä.

Shades have also remained in Venäläinen’s mind from recent experiments. Whereas in the past you were asked to react to a situation, for example, today you might be asked what is the most polite reaction to this situation or what tone of voice someone speaks in.

“Some of the students hate tone of voice assignments. For some they are easy, but for some they are terribly difficult,” says Venäläinen.

According to Mäntylä, the experience of the matriculation exam becoming significantly more difficult may be due to the fact that the exam is not as predictable as before. Current exam assignments can come as a surprise if you compare them to the matriculation exam you took in your youth.

Expectations about what is measured in the exam can also affect the feeling of difficulty.

“It’s hard to say that the test would be easier or harder today. It’s different. Language teaching was different in the past, and different things were perceived as important and valuable than today.”

Previously, in the foreign language exam, the examinee had to translate a text from English to the language of instruction or from the language of instruction to a foreign language, depending on their choice. The test is from autumn 1946.

In the foreign language test, an alternative four-part test was tested since 1965, where you had to translate a text into the mother tongue and the language of instruction, answer a few questions and write a short essay. The photo test is from spring 1969.

In the year 2013 was published research, in which the results of the language tests of high school students’ essays were compared with the target level of the high school curriculum. Among other things, with regard to long English, it was found that the matriculation exams were easier than the target skill level defined in the basics of the upper secondary school curriculum.

The study suggested that in the future it would be necessary to prepare even more difficult sections for the exam.

“The research has certainly influenced the fact that more difficult tasks have been added to the exams since then,” Eija Venäläinen thinks.

A challenge for exams is also needed, because some students know English so well that it exceeds the target level of the high school curriculum. The exam must be able to distinguish even the best applicants.

“50 percent of the assignments must be at the upper secondary school’s target skill level, 25 percent above it and 25 percent below,” says Katja Mäntylä.

However, changes in the test do not tell about language skills in general. Mäntylä reminds that more than 90 percent of high school students write long English and the group of test takers is very heterogeneous. There are also a lot of those who do not master English at the level required by the high school curriculum.

“ “I’m always a bit disturbed by the general statement that everyone knows English.”

“If you think about the mass of English texts that the age group of Kokelians encounter in their everyday life, of course it is quite different from, say, the 1980s and affects language skills. But knowing everyday social media English is not enough for the matriculation exam. The matriculation exam is also a maturity test, and it also measures academic abilities.”

The feeling of a Russian is that the gap between students of different levels has grown.

“There are those who have an awfully good vocabulary and who get good results when they follow the teacher’s tips. On the other hand, there are also those who are really weak. I’m always a bit disturbed by the general statement that everyone knows English.”

March On the 20th, high school students completing the long English syllabus will have the spring exam assignments to study.

Experienced English teacher Eija Venäläis is not nervous about approaching the final exams. Exams come and go, regularly twice a year.

Even the students were quite calm at the end of the last secondary school course of the spring, says Venäläinen. Before the coming dawn, he had one message for them.

“I told them that in the exam you just show everything you know.”