Matriculation examination Minister of Education Li Andersson: The return of compulsory Swedish to student credits is yet to be clarified

According to Andersson, it is important to take into account that significant reforms have just been made to the structures of the matriculation examination as well as to upper secondary education.

Minister of Education Li Andersson According to (left), the Ministry of Education is due to start a study next spring on the status of the second Finnish language, ie Swedish and Finnish, in the matriculation examination.

The government program promised that the return of the exam to compulsory would be clarified.

“Therefore, it is necessary to carefully consider what the goal included in the government program would mean in practice for high school education and in what kind of schedule it would be possible to make changes at all,” Andersson informs HS.

In the background is a government program surprisingly entry expired in summer 2019. According to it, “the government sets the goal of making the return of a second native language mandatory in a student transcript”.

In the draft program, the matter was stated more strictly: “Restore another native language as a compulsory subject for the matriculation examination.”

Mandatory in government negotiations was demanded by the chairman of the Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson.

The government partners already pointed out at the time that the previous government had just made it difficult for the matriculation examination by introducing at least five tests instead of four from 2022 onwards.

Second the native language has been an optional subject in the degree since 2005, where only the mother tongue and literature are now compulsory for all.

As a high school subject, Swedish is Finnish and Finnish is still a compulsory subject for Swedish speakers. In primary school, studying medium Swedish now begins in the sixth grade.

At least four tests must be written in the matriculation examination. In addition to the mother tongue, the remaining three are chosen from another native language, a foreign language, real and mathematics. Additional tests may be included in the degree.

Optionality the aim was to reduce the language emphasis of the degree: if you miss another native, you have to write mathematics.

Mathematics has risen in popularity, with around 18,000 enrolled in both short-term and long-term mathematics exams this year.

There were still more than 18,000 Finnish-language registrations for the medium-term Swedish exams in 2011, but less than 14,000 this year.

As a long foreign language, almost everyone writes English, while candidates in other languages ​​are counted in the hundreds.

Next those who start their degree in the spring will have to take at least five exams. In addition to the mother tongue, the remaining four must be chosen from at least three different groups of subjects. The subject groups are Mathematics, Second Native Language, Foreign Languages ​​and Real Subjects.

Already, most candidates are writing five exams, but the reform has been estimated to affect mainly adult high school students and so-called dual graduates, who in addition to vocational school also write as a student.

Presently are in the fall student credentials with a total of 45,300 people enrolled.

The chapter includes both candidates who complete the degree and those who renew passed or failed exams or complete their degree. In the fall, about 3,000 new students usually graduate.

On Monday it was the turn of the exams in the second native language and on Tuesday the exams of mathematics.