Alessandro Matri turns 40, Federica Nargi’s post

Alessandro Matri turns 40 today, Monday 19 August: among those who wished the former footballer a happy birthday there is obviously his partner Federica Nargi.

In a post published on his profile Instagram, in fact, the former Velina wrote: “40 years have arrived, 16 together, 2 daughters, countless cities, and too many boxes to count. We have crossed half of Italy, changed houses, teams, jobs, cities, priorities. And then they arrived, Sofia and Beatrice, two little miracles who have turned our lives upside down and filled our hearts in ways we could never have imagined. And I must admit that you surprised me, I didn’t think you would become such an extraordinary dad. Sofia and Beatrice love you madly”.

“Happy birthday to you who have shared a large part of your journey with me, we love you” concluded Federica Nargi, who then, in the comments, added: “We are certainly not the Mulino Bianco family as you all think, but that’s okay”.