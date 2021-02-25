His name is Eduardo Lima Porto, he is 49 years old and he is the economist at the helm of “Lucro do Agro”, a consulting firm that advises Brazilian producers who manage more than 70,000 hectares in the north of Mato Grosso, the Silicon Valley of world agriculture. It also works in other states -such as Goias- and in Paraguay, where Brazilians are central protagonists in the growth of soybean production.

Lima Porto lives between Porto Alegre, where his family is based, and Sinop, a city in Mato Grosso that is 2,600 kilometers from the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. He speaks fluent Spanish because he worked for five years on a mining project in Salta .

The consultant Eduardo Lima Porto advises an area of ​​70,000 hectares in one of the main agricultural regions of the world: the north of the State of Mato Grosso.

In this campaign, the soybean harvest in Mato Grosso It is very complicated by the constant rains, a climatic situation that is influencing – in addition to Chinese demand – in the escalation that led to the price of the oilseed above US $ 500 per ton.

“There are many accounts of producers who are harvesting with humidity above 25% and a high percentage of burned grains (here we call them“ burned ”). There is a lot of soy that is ready to be harvested but it continues to rain and is rotting in the fields, “said Lima Porto in an interview with Clarion. The videos that Brazilian producers share, since the beginning of February, recall the scenario that Argentine farmers faced in the fall of 2016.

But it must be taken into account that in this Brazilian region, producers have a very large machinery park and they can reap or sow quickly.

Agricultural production in Mato Grosso is on an enormous scale. In the 2021 campaign, it is estimated that the soybean harvest will be 35 million tons and that of corn 36 million tons. They also produce more than 4 million tons of cotton and have 30 million head of cattle (with a high profile of the Nelore breed), according to data from the Institute of Agricultural Economics of Mato Grosso (Imea, for its acronym in Portuguese).

In an ultra-competitive agriculture, Lima Porto specializes in taking maximum care of margins. “Our focus is protect the profitability of agricultural companies because this is a business with very tight margins ”, explained the consultant, who spoke often with Brazilian producers about the Argentine case. “We find it very complicated for an activity with limited margins to support the whole of society by high tax burden. Producers carry a good part of the weight of the entire economy on their backs ”, he stated.

In Mato Grosso, growers and contractors work with many machines at the same time and can sow and harvest quickly.

The consultant acknowledges that production costs in Brazil are higher and also logistics compared to Argentina, but he says that these differences are offset by a margin in favor of Brazilians due to the tax burden that Argentine farmers face. “The truth is that they have a high technical level because otherwise they could not be sustained,” he insisted.

In the north of Mato Grosso, the establishments have an average of between 12,000 and 20,000 hectares. “Soy yields average 4,500 kilos per hectare, as in the good areas of Buenos Aires and Córdoba, but we also have lots averaging 3,200 kilos per hectare”, the consultant highlighted.

The logistics theme, a historic Achilles heel of Brazilian agribusiness, may change strongly in the next five years. To harvest the soybean crop, Mato Grosso producers take the grains to the port of Mirituba on the Tapajós River (it flows into the Amazon). It is almost 1,000 kilometers that soybeans do by truck, with high freight rates and many delays.

It is exactly what is happening now. Due to the intense rainfall, many trucks, which are needed in the lots and stockpiles of Mato Grosso, they were “stranded” near the port of Mirituba.

In Mirituba, the “beans” get on barges and travel to the oceanic port of Barcarena, in the Marajó bay, which is next to the Atlantic Ocean.

The work of the “Ferrogrão”A million-dollar rail investment of more than US $ 1,500 million – with the participation of Chinese capital – will accelerate grain logistics if it overcomes the questions of environmental NGOs, which warn that it will significantly increase grain production and deforestation.

Porto Lima estimates that the “Ferrogrão”, which connects the city of Sinop with the port of Mirituba, could be completed in five years and ensures that in Mato Grosso environmental regulations are very strict. “The norms establish that 80% of the field must be preserved intact and also protect the areas that are near the water courses. The producers also recycle 100% of the agrochemical packaging. It is a higher percentage than that of the United States ”, he highlighted.

For Lima Porto, among the tasks that Brazilian producers must adjust one of the most important is to improve business and financial negotiation skills. “Take better advantage of the tools of the futures market and protect your cash flow against fluctuations in market prices,” he highlights.

Also working with traceability platforms – an Argentine one: AG Trace mentions – to be able to demonstrate that the grains are produced with safety, responsibility and sustainability. And as in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Santa Fe, work hard to add more value to the grains.

And a central challenge is to better articulate with Argentina, as a regional bloc. “We are awaiting nonsense, such as football and other rivalries, and we should integrate the two countries in terms of friendship and information exchange to grow together,” he concluded.