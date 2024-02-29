Ceará has the lowest salary for military police officers, at R$4,157 on average; the data are from the Brazilian Public Security Forum

Military police officers and firefighters in Mato do Grosso have the highest average salary in the country among security professionals. Receive R$ 10,577 It is R$ 10,306respectively.

On the other hand, in Ceará, military police officers have the lowest net remuneration in the country for the category, R$ 4,157 average. Rio Grande do Norte is the state that pays the least for firefighters, with an average salary R$ 5,163.

Civil police officers in Amazonas have the highest salary in Brazil among the 3 security forces (military police, civil police and firefighters) operating in all Brazilian states. Remuneration is, on average, R$ 16,393. The numbers were collected by the FBSP (Brazilian Public Security Forum). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 1MB).

In relation to net remuneration throughout Brazil, civil police officers have an average salary of R$9,188. It is followed by firefighters with R$7,802. And, finally, the military police, R$6,139. Read the infographic below:

In total, Brazil has 404,871 PMs, 95,908 civil police officers and 60,155 firefighters. According to the FBSP survey, the states' military police operate with a deficit of 179,591 agents. And civil police officers work with 55,244 fewer employees than recommended.

From 2013 to 2023, the number of military police fell by 6.8% – a drop of around 30,000 agents in the period. In the FBSP study, the regions of Pico dos Três Estados (Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and São Paulo) have the largest contingents of security professionals.

Brazilian police salaries are lower compared to other countries in Europe and Latin America. The study makes a comparison with 7 nations that are relevant to the topic of public security.

The survey uses purchasing power as a basis, that is, the national currency in which the security agent receives payment compared to the dollar exchange rate.