Prime Matters has finally unveiled the release date for MATO ANOMALIESvery special JRPG developed by Arrowiz. The title will be available worldwide starting from from March 10, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be possible to buy it in both physical and digital editions at the introductory price of €39.99.

MATO ANOMALIES COMING MARCH 10, 2023 The new trailer shows a different look of Detective Doe Milan, 29 November 2022 – Get ready to uncover the mysteries of Mato with the JRPG game inspired by the visual novel coming out on March 10 next year. A new trailer reveals a different aspect of Detective Doe, find out here. Playing the role of Detective Doe, users must make their way through Mato, a neo-futuristic megacity in the Orient, investigating strange happenings throughout the city and uncovering secrets along the way, while also meeting a large cast of friends. However, players will discover that all is not as it seems as they unravel the truth about Detective Doe and his eccentric and reclusive “partner in crime”. The game will be available on PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 5, Xbox One, X Box Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) – both physical and digital – March 10, 2023.

Source: Prime Matters via PLAION