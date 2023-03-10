Arrowiz And Prime Matters have released the launch trailer for MATO ANOMALIES, available starting today on consoles and PC. As previously anticipated, the title will see us take on the role of Detective Doelooking for a way to stop a dark force brewing in the neon lights of the city of Mato. In addition to the trailer, a new music video dedicated to the game has been released, you can find both contents at the end of the article.

Before leaving you to the videos, I remind you that MATO ANOMALIES is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.





Mato Anomalies is now available on consoles and PC The city of Mato finally opens its doors 10 March 2023 – Detective Doe is ready to spring into action to unravel the mysteries of the JRPG-influenced visual novel now that Mato Anomalies is finally available for PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 5, Xbox One, X Box Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, in physical and digital editions, and for PC (digitally only on Steam). To celebrate the launch of Mato AnomaliesArrowiz and Prime Matter have prepared an eye-catching launch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KH0s1n5s67w And for detectives who love city tunes, an official music video is also available: https://youtu.be/ckAyVrzFkww Throughout the storyline of the anime-inspired visual novel, the player, along with his companions, will uncover many secrets as he works to unravel the mysteries that the neo-noir city of Mato has to offer. Detective Doe must find a way to stop the dark forces that are plotting behind the scenes in an atmosphere full of neon.

