Arrowiz announces that starting today it is available digital shadowsfirst add-on for Mato Anomalies. Thanks to this DLC we will be able to take on the role of a new character, sky eyeand face new opponents in a virtual city that is eerily reminiscent Mato. The DLC will unlock after reaching Chapter 6 of the main gameand will serve as a bridge to connect the events between the sixth and seventh chapters of the game.

We leave you now with the trailer of digital shadows, below which you can find more information about the additional content thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

MATO ANOMALIES 'DIGITAL SHADOWS' DLC IS AVAILABLE AT A BIG DISCOUNT 3 AUGUST 2023: Mato Anomalies, the turn-based RPG developed by Arrowiz and published by PLAION, launches its first DLC: digital shadows today on PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 5, Xbox One, X Box Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC (digitally on Steam). As in the main game, players find themselves in Mato, a sprawling metropolis that combines traditional and futuristic architecture in a post-apocalyptic world. While the main game had players take on the role of Detective Doe, investigating the secrets of an invasion of supernatural creatures, the DLC will have players take on the role of SkyEye, who will come across a virtual city eerily reminiscent of Mato. The DLC offers new dungeons, new fights and a new playable character. Digital Shadows unlocks after Chapter 6, bridging the events of Chapter 6 and 7. Owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the DLC for free. For newcomers, you can buy the base game and Digital Shadows together for half price on any of the available platforms. Key features of the DLC: DEEPER EXPLORATION: Delve deeper into the intricate stories of characters with compelling narratives and fearsome new adversaries.

EXPANDED DUNGEONS: Delve into the heart of danger with bigger maps, different monsters, interactions and richer mechanics.

UPDATED COMBAT: Arm your characters with powerful new abilities and weapons, offering a myriad of building options and strategic possibilities.

ENDLESS CHALLENGE: Test your skills and mettle in unique roguelike lairs.

