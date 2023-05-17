Maternity capital will be allowed to be used to purchase housing on the principles of Islamic banking. This will be provided for by amendments to the bill on partner financing, but for this you will have to apply to the bank, Maxim Filimonov, deputy director of the legal department of the Central Bank, told Izvestia.

Non-credit financial institutions will be able to provide other products. The experiment on the introduction of Islamic banking in Dagestan, Chechnya, Bashkiria and Tatarstan will begin on July 1, 2023 and will last for two years.

The list of permitted transactions will also be clearly defined. They will not use interest, however, a fee is allowed, the amount of which depends on the profitability of the transaction. Many banks have already expressed their interest in the experiment, Maxim Filimonov added.

The use of mother’s capital to buy a home will be in demand, experts say. Approximately 4-8 million Russians can allocate public funds for the purchase of real estate under this program.

An Islamic mortgage can be implemented either by issuing installments to the borrower with a regular commission, or by purchasing housing and providing it to the client on a financial lease before paying its cost, Timur Iskandarov, Senior Director, Head of the Project and Structured Finance Rating Group at ACRA, explained.

Everything for the house: the mother’s capital will be allowed to spend on the purchase of housing through Islamic banking