The possibility of placing matcapital in special banking or brokerage products, such as deposits in state banks, bonds secured by state guarantees, or bonds issued by state companies or state banks, was discussed at a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov in early February, Izvestia TV channel reports.

It is noted that the proposal will not allow to “cash out” the maternity capital through investment in bonds and their subsequent sale. It will be possible to use only interest income from a deposit or bond.

The Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia were instructed to work out an initiative to invest maternity capital in financial instruments or to make a decision to exclude the proposal from the project following a meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister.

