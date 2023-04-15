Matinkylä | The explosives found in the basement of the apartment have been removed, but work continues

The area around the address Matinraitti 9 was isolated so that the findings can be cleared safely.

Police received a notification on Saturday about old explosives and charges found in the basement of a private apartment in Espoo’s Matinkylä. The explosives were found during the cleaning.

The police said on Twitter that the area around Matinraitti 9 will be cordoned off so that “the finds can be cleared safely”. Personnel with special training for this came to the scene.

Around seven in the evening the police informed on Twitter that the explosives have been moved outside the house. However, work in the area still continues.

It is advised to avoid moving in the area for safety reasons.