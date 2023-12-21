Mating | The text in the dating announcement improves a man's attractiveness, for women the attraction even weakens

Women value background information about a man in a dating app.

Gentlemen emphasize especially physical attractiveness when looking for a partner, in numerous in studies is indicated.

Women, on the other hand, tend to focus more on the other party's financial status, intelligence and personality than men.

Evolutionary psychologists explain the differences by the fact that a physically attractive – and younger – partner would probably guarantee men a good chance of having offspring.

Women, on the other hand, would prefer the partner's financial success because it would offer the offspring better chances to get by.

To some people, the explanations of evolutionary psychology may sound like stale breaths of the past world, but gender differences in partner selection have also been observed of recent years in studieswhatever the explanation for them.

But how do the differences show up in online dating when women and men look for a partner in electronic services?

This is what the Israeli Ben-Gurion University is finding out research.

In dating apps the user typically uploads one or more images to his profile. In addition to that, many add a short descriptive text about themselves and information about what kind of partner they are looking for in the service.

Evolutionary psychology would predict that when men look at women's profiles on a dating app, they evaluate the potential match charm, especially based on the image.

Women, on the other hand, would not focus so strongly on visual cues. They would be more inclined to evaluate the offers also based on the text, as it can provide information about the financial status and willingness to commit.

Assumptions receive support from Israeli research. According to it, women and men differ in how the short text attached to the profile affects attractiveness.

The text significantly improves women's ratings of how attractive a potential partner is.

For men, the text has the opposite effect: the text displayed in connection with the profile reduces the attractiveness of the opposite party.

If a man wants to improve his chances in the eyes of women, based on the research, he should add descriptive text to his profile.

Overall, the men in the study gave better ratings to the waiters than the women.

It used to be noticed, that men act more impulsively than women in dating apps. Women think before responding to messages.

Research however, the result is not quite straightforward. Namely, the differences between women and men were observed only when the test subjects evaluated the attractiveness of the opposite party from the computer screen.

When women and men examined the profiles from a mobile phone, the effect of the text on the attractiveness of the profile disappeared.

Cell phones emphasize the centrality of visual information, i.e. the image, professor Lior Fink with colleagues write in Information & Management journal.

Mobile use, as it were, forces you to pay more attention to visual information, when the screen is small and can fit a more limited number of things than on a computer screen.

Research the sample was quite small. There were 172 subjects and the average age was about 31 years. Profiles were tested on a website developed for the study.

Each participant was shown 12 profiles. Half of the participants saw a text description in addition to the picture in the profiles.