The mating games of the “royal couple” of Far Eastern leopards were caught on video in the Kedrovaya Pad nature reserve in Primorye. The recording from the camera trap was posted on Youtube-channel FSBI “Land of the Leopard”, which manages the reserve.

The National Park noted that the cameras captured the “meeting” of the Red Book Far Eastern leopards Typhoon and Beri near the cave.

“Two spotted predators are clearly not indifferent to each other and are in a hurry to hide from sight. First, Bary is removed from the frame, and then her beau follows. Both leopards are old-timers and are already known to the general public, ”explained the Land of the Leopard staff.

Scientists have repeatedly recorded meetings of the couple, after one of them, Bary had kittens. According to them, mating games are the main reason why adult male and female leopards can be together.

