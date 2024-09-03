Mating | Charge: The couple sold sex services in Thai massage parlors for almost a decade

Mating|According to the prosecutor, gross prostitution took place over the years in several locations.

Central Finland in the district court, the prosecutor demands a 2.5-3 year prison sentence for the Finnish-Thai couple for aggravated prostitution.

According to the prosecutor, the crime, which lasted from August 2014 to January 2023, was committed in Jyväskylä, Mikkeli, Seinäjoki, Joensuu, Kuopio and Kokkola.

A third person is also accused of gross pimping that lasted for more than six years. The prosecutor demands a suspended prison sentence of 8–10 months for him.

In the subpoena application it is said that the woman of the couple and the third accused bought the business of a Thai massage shop located in Jyväskylä and rented the space, agreeing to split the profits in half.

In addition, according to the prosecutor, over the years, the woman made lease agreements for five other commercial premises where she had or established a Thai massage shop. According to the prosecutor, the couple rented these shops to several different people, who offered and sold paid sexual services on the premises, such as sex for a fee.

“Selling sexual services in connection with Thai massages has been a regular operating procedure in all the above-mentioned Thai massage shops,” the prosecutor believes.

According to the prosecutor, the husband of the couple took part in handling the practical matters of the Thai massage shops and shared the profits from the shops with the woman.

The couple is marketing according to the prosecutor, the paid sexual services of persons working in the premises of the Thai massage shops they rented by preparing notices on their behalf and publishing them on the internet on the seksitreffit.fi website.

The notices contained the address information of the couple’s stores, the subpoena application says.

According to the prosecutor, a customer, daily or monthly rent was agreed with the Thai massage therapists working in the shops.

“The massage therapists who work as hourly workers have paid (the couple) the entire massage fee, 30-60 euros/client, and the massage therapists themselves have no income left unless they have sold sexual services,” the prosecutor believes.

According to the prosecutor, the daily rents ranged between 50 and 60 euros, and even then the compensation the masseur received for himself consisted mainly of sexual services.

Couple has received at least almost 234,000 euros in rent and massage fees paid by people who have done sex work from matchmaking, the subpoena application says.

According to the prosecutor, the couple gradually expanded their activities to different parts of the country.

Masseurs selling sexual services changed often, and lower rent than the real one was written in the lease agreements with them, the subpoena application says. According to the prosecutor, rents were also mostly paid in cash.

According to the prosecutor considerable financial gain has been sought in the pairing and the crime has been committed in a particularly planned manner.

A woman is also accused of aggravated money laundering, for whom the prosecutor demands a suspended prison sentence of 6–10 months.

According to the prosecutor, among other things, the couple took the woman’s 20,000 euros in cash acquired through matchmaking, and the woman transferred the corresponding amount to the couple’s bank account with the message “loan, dorm.”. According to the prosecutor, the woman received a reward of 1,000 euros for the procedure.

In addition, two people are accused of aiding and abetting aggravated prostitution. The prosecutor demands a three-month suspended prison sentence for them.

STT has not received the defendants’ written answers from the district court, which would reveal their position on the charges.