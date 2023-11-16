Since the series ‘Dad in trouble’ premiered on the screens of Latinthe character played by Matilde Leon — Luna Seminario, daughter of Martín Seminario (Juan Carlos King of Castro)—, has gained notoriety on the small screen. Furthermore, her romance in her fiction with Joaquín Escobar, Jhonatan Quiroz in the series, has generated a lot of expectations about her acting performance. Given this, the young woman was surprised by a detail about her artistic training thanks to the renowned writer Isaac ‘Chacho’ León.

Although studied Audiovisual Communication at the University of Lima, the 23-year-old Peruvian discovered from a young age that she liked to invent many situations, because her home was never short of the tools that fueled her passion for acting.

What is the link that unites the actress with the writer Isaac ‘Chacho’ León?

Through her TikTok account, the national artist shared a video together with the writer, former dean of the University of Lima and film critic, Isaac Leon Frias, better known as ‘Chacho’ León. In her content, Matilde León told her followers that at her university they sent her to read some articles published by her father while she focused on her father, who said she felt happy to be quoted in a from her daughter’s classes.

In an interview with Nexos, a magazine from the University of Lima, the actress told the details of her relationship with her father, since in the novel she feels very identified with her father, Martín Seminario.

“He is a super relaxed, intellectual and artistic person, so it has been easy for both of us to be quite close. I have great admiration for him and for everything he has achieved thanks to his research for cinema. Although I do not wish to be a critic like him, “We both share the same love for the seventh art.”he told the portal.

Matilde León is the daughter of the writer and film critic, Isaac ‘Chacho’ León. Photo: Matilde León/Instagram

On the other hand, the audiovisual communicator specified that her father and writer of books such as ‘From classicism to modernities. Aesthetics in tension in the history of cinema’, ‘The Netflix revolution in film and television. Screens, series and streaming’, and other works, prompted her to study acting.

“Since I was little, I invented a lot, I watched movies, and my house never lacked the tools (books and movies that my dad used) that made me create. So, all of this encouraged me to let my imagination fly. (…) “When I understood that playing was acting, I knew I wanted to dedicate myself to this,” he sentenced.

