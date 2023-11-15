Matilde Leon is a young actress who has won the hearts of the public for her performance as Luna Seminario in the popular family series ‘Dad in trouble’. He began his artistic career at a young age, and although he has participated in different film projects, he achieved stardom on television for his antagonistic role in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. In this production, she starred as Catalina Pardo, Alessia Montalbán’s best friend. Now, the Peruvian artist revealed in an interview for Latina that she studied a career away from acting in the Lima University.

Likewise, he noted that he had to put aside his social life to be able to act in ‘Dad in Trouble’ and, at the same time, fulfill all his university tasks. In this note, we tell you how old Matilde León is and what prestigious career she studied at ULima.

How old is Matilde León?

The Peruvian artist, who in the series ‘Dad in trouble’ is the daughter of Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, was born on September 15, 2000. Currently, The actress is 23 years old. Although she studied a career far from acting, Matilde León has participated in different short films such as ‘The disease of youth’ (2002) and ‘La siempre impermanencia’ (2015).

Likewise, he was part of the film cast ‘Two Kisses’ (2015), directed by Francisco José Lombardi.

Matilde León plays Luna Seminario in ‘Dad in trouble’. Photo: capture Instagram

What career did Matilde León study?

According to an interview in Latina, after completing her school years, Matilde León chose to obtain a professional education at the University of Lima. Although she had already been part of the cast of various film projects, the young actress chose to pursue a degree in Audiovisual Communication.

“I was at university and filming (‘Dad in Trouble’) at the same time. I was taking heavy courses, I was filming. I studied Audiovisual Communications“commented the actress.

Matilde León has been acting since she was very little. Photo: Instagram

Who does Matilde León play in ‘Dad in trouble’?

In the series ‘Dad in trouble’, Matilde León plays Luna Seminario, the second daughter of Martín Seminario (Juan Carlos Rey de Castro) and who is in love with the cadet Jonathan Quiroz (Joaquín Escobar).

Matilde León in ‘At the bottom there is room’

The young actress got a small role in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. In this series she played Catalina Pardo Mesones, a girl who, in addition to being Alessia’s best friend, was in love with Cristóbal Montalván.

Where did Matilde León study acting?

Matilde León revealed that she has taken workshops at The Lee Strasberg Film Institute in Los Angeles, Stella Adler Stucio of Acting in New York, La Pieza Meisner in Buenos Aires, among others, the Cine Apart portal revealed.