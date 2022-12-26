Mara Wilson gave life to Matilda in the film directed by Danny DeVito and based on the story by Roald Dahl. Her face became unmistakable, but she retired from movies at an early age. Several years later, fans wondered what happened to the young actress.

Like his rise to fame, his departure was just as swift. Now she thinks that she could have had a better life if she had left Hollywood after “Matilda”. “There really was nowhere for her to go from there. I think she was already starting to get old and it would have been a good time to reevaluate things,” she told NPR.

Her mother’s death

Few know that a few weeks before the premiere of “Matilda”, Mara Wilson dealt with the death of her mother from breast cancer. “She was very depressed, she was very anxious, I can barely remember the premiere of the movie,” he said.

After the death of his mother, he felt that he had to move on because the cinema was the only constant in his life. “I definitely got a little disenchanted with acting, with Hollywood, while at the same time it was a crutch for me,” the actress explained.

Child hypersexualization victim

In a revealing essay in the New York Times, Mara Wilson recounted how she was the victim of child hypersexualization by the media and the public. According to her, it was nice when 10-year-old fans told her they were in love with her, but it wasn’t nice when 50-year-olds did.

“There were pictures of me on foot fetish websites and I had been photoshopped into child pornography. I felt ashamed (…) They had sexualized me and I hated it ”, were her words.

Actress Mara Wilson became known in the world of acting thanks to her participation in the movie “Papá por siempre”. Photo: composition/ “Matilda”/ Ecartelera

What movies did Mara Wilson do?