In the last few hours Madame has been at the center of a heated controversy for complaining about the intrusiveness of some fans. The reaction of the web was very harsh and also led to an outburst from the actress Matilda De Angelis who defended the young singer from Vicenza.

The words of Madame, who had complained about the intrusiveness of some fan ready to ask her for a photo even while she was eating, without them even being her big supporters, made the web react very hard. Many have commented stating that the singer she has a sin of pride and that she should only thank the people who come to her.

After the big one controversy the actress also intervened Matilda De Angelis, who was recently on the stage of the Sanremo Festival and who took the opportunity for a tough guy vent, trying to make it clear what he meant Madame:

“I remember how much I suffered when I took the liberty of saying that certain things even if you are a famous person maybe they touch you or you are sorry, because you know you are always a human being!”.

Matilda De Angelis: the outburst

The actress, then, he stressed that now on social networks nothing can be said without being attacked continuously and completely free of charge, especially if some people in particular are exposed:

“How much you don’t like I’m made of that one woman, maybe young, can say what he thinks, perhaps even instinctively, without finding the perfect way, made up and combed, to say things “.

The actress, reiterating what was also claimed by Madame, he recalled that even if one person is famous it is necessary to be respectful and polite towards him: “It’s not that because you saw me once on television then everything is fine!”, he said Matilda De Angelis.

At the end of the long outburst entrusted to her Instagram profile, the De Angelis he invited all those who commented to reflect: truly one famous person, with a sensitivity of his own, must he accept everything just because he has chosen a career that has brought him fame?