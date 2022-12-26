Matilda was played by Mara Wilson, 26 years before the Netflix musical remake. We all remember the scene where she dances and uses her telekinetic powers to the tune of “Little bitty pretty one”. However, not everything was rosy behind the scenes.

During the filming of “Matilda”, his mother Suzie Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer and brought very difficult days for the family. Weeks before the premiere, she passed away and the young actress had the full support of Danny DeVito.

The actor played one of the worst fathers in the cinema, but he became the best in real life. In the book “Where Am I Now?”, Mara Wilson revealed that she cared for her as if she were her daughter when she could not accompany the rest of her family to the hospital.

When her mother passed away, the actress believed that she had not seen her work in the film. “She was very depressed and very anxious,” she confessed to NPR. However, Danny DeVito later told her that he had given Suzie a copy before it opened.

Danny Devito and Rhea Pearlman were vitally important for Mara Wilson to manage to film “Matilda” without suffering from depression at an early age. Photo: Universal Pictures

What is “Matilda” about?

Matilda Wormwood is a very curious and intelligent girl, quite the opposite of her tacky parents. After discovering that she possesses telekinetic powers, she discovers that she could use them to do good, but also to punish cruel and wicked people.

Where to see “Matilda”?

The movie “Matilda” can be seen via streaming on Netflix. Also available is “Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical,” a modern take on the enchanting story.