Fibermind-Italtel: agreement for the sale of the Ubb business branch

Fibermindgroup company Maticmind specialized in the design of Ultrabroadband solutions (UBB) and Italtel, an Information & Communication Technology multinational, have signed a framework agreement for the acquisition of the UBB business unit of Italtel by Fibermind.

The object of the acquisition is a business unit dedicated to the design of passive fiber optic access networks in FTTH architecture (Fiber To The Home) and in FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) radio technology, which employs a specialized team of about 100 professionals.

