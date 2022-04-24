There are great opportunities, on a free transfer, which deserve reflection. Because quality is not questioned, rather the identity card. Angel Di Maria and Nemanja Matic are two concrete examples: class, experience, physicality are irrefutable passages. However, then it is urgent to make other observations related to the project, to the salary to be paid for people who are not very fresh and perhaps also to the “young project” that should always be kept in mind without exceptions or discounts.