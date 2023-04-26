The words of the Serbian midfielder. “We got on well because he liked my dedication and my character, but he always demands more, he wants us to keep growing”

Interviewed by Uefa TV before the match between Rome And Feyenoordthe Giallorossi midfielder Nemanja Matic spoke heart-to-heart about his relationship with Jose Mourinho. Here are his words: “What sets Mourinho apart from other coaches is his hunger for victories and trophies. It’s because of him that I returned to Chelsea. We had a great relationship from the start. We got on well because he liked my dedication and character , but he demands more and more, he wants us to continue to grow. It was an honor that he wanted me on his team. Only the best play in the Premier League. When a coach knows how to motivate his players, they are able to give their best.”

Continues matic: “I was coached by Mourinho for eight and a half years and that makes me happy because in that time I’ve reached my maximum level. It’s an honor to have worked with him for so long. The relationships he creates with the players cannot be explained in words. Jose doesn’t show many emotions, but I know him very well. I know exactly what he thinks. Everything works perfectly between us. I wouldn’t change a thing about our wonderful relationship.”

On how to approach matches:“I am focused only on the match, as well as the team, and we study the opponents. People like to say a player is only good for the last game played, I say a player is good for the next game. When I was very young, I didn’t have to motivate myself a lot before playing a game. As soon as I entered the court and saw my opponents, I immediately imagined that they were my enemies. Then I looked them in the eyes and told myself I was ready to show them what I was”.

Regarding his preparation for the race:“Every moment counts. The nap, the training, the study of the opponents, the tactical analysis. I relax, just before the start I feel a little tension starting to rise but as soon as the game starts and I touch my first ball the tension disappears. I’m focused only on the pitch, on my teammates and my opponents”.

MATIC AT LIVE SPORT ACADEMY See also The 5 problems that are breaking the PSG dressing room

What is the importance of this type of event in the growth process of young people? “I think it’s very important to compete, but it’s also very important to meet other kids, other teams and other nationalities. So it’s important for them to grow up like this to learn to respect others which is the most important thing in this internship. I am happy to be here to see these children. When I see them I remember when I was Under 12, the best time of my life”

You have played in many teams, in various countries and in various leagues. What is your opinion about youth football in Italy? “I think he’s of a good level, I don’t always follow him, but when I have time I see that Rome in particular has a good academy with good coaches. I’m happy with how they are growing and I think we have a good future.

Do you have any advice for young kids approaching professional football? “The most important thing is that they love football and never give up. The important thing is to have fun and learn from the coaches. The fundamental thing is not to give up and respect others. See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo, De Ligt, Raphinha and much more

April 25, 2023 (change April 25, 2023 | 19:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Matic #honor #chosen #Mourinho #relationship #explained