It is a strange week in La Albericia, in which the majority of Racing players, technicians and leaders are not clear about whether or not it is better for their team to play in Amorebieta. If it is better to fight for the three points in Urritxe or take the bird in hand of the suspension of the game and the application, therefore, of the coefficient (number of points / number of games played), which would make him go to the second phase as the best of the seven teams. It is probably Bernardo Matic the only one who has it clear: he wants to play. His stature makes him an ideal player to play in Amorebieta and, after two months without playing a single minute, he wants to take advantage of his opportunity to return to the starting position.

The Croatian central defender, who until the fiber breakage suffered in Ibaia against the Alavés subsidiary on January 31 He had been indisputable, he has not played a single minute for two months and he has missed six games. Against Leioa, Laredo, Barakaldo and Sanse he did not enter the call, while against Real Unión and Arenas he did not pass the bench. If it is played in Amorebieta on Wednesday, it is not ruled out that Mantilla goes on to play as a right back and Matic regains the right central position.

What is not at all clear is that the game can be played, since Amorebieta insists, based on medical reports from Osakidetza, the Basque health service, that its squad is not in a position to play on Wednesday. According to the Blues, only eight players leave confinement tomorrow, Tuesday, while the rest of the squad, those who have tested positive, will not be able to leave their respective homes until after the date set for the duel, Wednesday 31st at 5:00 p.m. . If the RFEF accepts the blue arguments, and the Basque Government, it could choose to postpone the match again and delay the start of the second phase or apply the coefficient provided in the regulations and that the second part of the league begins the weekend after and as planned. In the latter case, the Amorebieta would pass as third from the group to the promotion phase, while Racing would enter as the best classified of the seven teams that will fight for the 1st RFEF.

Álvaro Traver starred in the morning scare, after a hit with Soko. He recovered minutes later.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



In training this morning at La Albericia, with all the squad players under Solabarrieta, except Lars Gerson, who remains with the Luxembourg national team, the most significant was the scare starring Álvaro Traver, who after colliding with Patrick Soko, had to momentarily leave the session, with great gestures of pain in his left knee. Fortunately, he rejoined the group a few minutes later. Álvaro Bustos, for his part, who already played in the game that took place last Saturday at El Sardinero, trains at the same pace as his teammates and he is ready to return after injuring himself in Irún and being low against Arenas.

The fact that He has not just been fully recovered, it is Marco Camus, that the last time he dressed in shorts was on February 7, in front of Leioa. He suffered a fiber break the week after and still Today he did half of the training apart from his teammates, working only with José Ángel Gutiérrez, the team’s retrainer.