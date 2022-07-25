Roma’s first transfer market hit will be fundamental for Mou but for the fantasy coaches it represents a risk. The pros and cons of the midfielder

The first shot of Mourinho 2.0 at the Giallorossi home is Nemanja Matic, a midfielder with great tactical acumen and football experience. The Serbian finds Mou for the third time in his career after his experiences with Chelsea and Manchester United.

the profile – Defensive midfielder in quantity but also in quality, he has a great predisposition to act as a filter in front of the defense. He has a good shot from outside. He will compete with Cristante for a starting place in the Giallorossi midfield. In the “Gazzetta plank” of the next Fantasy Championship he is listed as a midfielder with 26 credits. A relatively low cost if compared to other departmental colleagues such as Pellegrini (55), Zaniolo (45) and Veretout (35) which however guarantee greater prospects of bonuses.

the numbers – See also Rome, revolution in the attack: Mertens idea and there is Akgun Born in 1988, he has great international experience: he defended the colors of Kosice, Chelsea, Vitesse, Benfica, again Chelsea and Manchester United for a total of 537 games with 26 goals and 36 assists, winning the Premier League 3 times. From a disciplinary point of view, also for the “fragility” of the role, the yellow flocks: 102 with 5 expulsions.

why take it – Matic is a player with an assured performance, potentially with a high average rating. Mourinho is unlikely to be deprived of it at the key moment. This factor can be useful, given that it can yield – by virtue of the relatively low price – a possible capital gain.

why not take it – An important football player, a little less imaginatively footballing: despite being a possible owner, he has little propensity for goals (maximum of 3 in a single season) and an excessive inclination, instead, to cards. Some malus is guaranteed.

July 25, 2022 (change July 25, 2022 | 20:49)

