Mexico.- Matías Vuoso, a former professional player in the MX League with Santos Laguna, Club América, Atlas de Guadalajara and Cruz Azul, was captured in a fight with blows in amateur football, which began because he wanted to hurt his opponent with his back to him. he.

In a video broadcast on social networks, you can see the moment when the forward stands behind his opponent and gives him a strong push that caused a confrontation between the two when the referee is heard to stop the actions of the match.

However, in the video you can see ‘Toro’ Vuoso intractable and wanting to punish his rival who began to hit him everywhere. The players who were close to them tried to separate them but were unsuccessful, at which point the ‘clip’ ends.

So far it is unknown what happened on the pitch. Those who have seen the video criticize the attitude of Matías Vuoso, a player who was crowned champion in the Mexican League and represented the Mexican National Team towards the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The events occurred very close to the Venta del Astillero in Zapopan. The match was played last Monday as it was the final of the tournament in which ‘Toro’ Vuoso was expelled, his team was crowned champion and the Mexican with Argentine roots won the scoring title