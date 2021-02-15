The day after the consecration. When adrenaline gives way to tranquility. Without haste, with the backpack unloaded of pressure and with the satisfaction of the duty accomplished. This is how Matías Rossi lived on Carnival Monday, in full celebration and celebration. Beyond what the almanac marks, with the joy of having conquered the Super TC2000 title.

With the Toyota Gazoo Racing team T-shirt, the brand new monarch complied with the media coverage, and in the middle of the Constitution he spoke with Clarín about this new instance of his professional life.

-Yesterday you said after the podium that you were going to be remembered as the “Coronavirus champion.”

– (Smiles) As is. It was a very strange season. Just 6 months ago we didn’t know if we were running again. And yet Argentine motor racing and the Super TC2000 in particular carried out a very complex season, halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

-The pandemic came before a very particular challenge from you and the team, as they proposed to alternate the Super TC2000 championships with those of the Stock Car in Brazil together with former F-1 Rubens Barrichello. How much did it affect the requirement?

-It was very demanding, but more than anything because of the wear and tear of the new situation. Many protocols for travel between the two countries, comply with the rules, swabs, bubbles, isolates, etc. But despite the enormous difficulties for transfers and other characteristics, we carried it forward together with Rubinho. It was a great experience without a doubt.

The rider Matias Rossi celebrates with the Super TC2000 cup. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

-In the Super TC2000 you knew that you were facing the pressure of looking for the crown and in Brazil, with the mission of having experience with your new Stock Car team.

-Totally. We knew that this year we were candidates for the Super TC2000 crown. The team built the new Corollas and built a very good team. In Brazil I adapted to new circuits for me and to the performance of the category in particular.

-What was the key to becoming champion?

-We were forceful at the beginning of the championship. That allowed us to have a good mattress. And although this year the discard system was used (each pilot eliminated three dates to equalize conditions in case one was affected by Covid-19), we reached the last date with a very good advantage.

-From the outside and for some, you had a very easy definition for having arrived with 26 points when there were 30 at stake. But how was it lived from within?

-From the outside it is easier to live. But it was not easy. Canapino had to go out to win and he won. We could not miss him. He was looking at the sky, whether there were raindrops falling or not. Of course he had many chances, but things happen and that is the beauty of sport, that unthinkable situations can happen.

-Anything special for fighting hand to hand with Canapino? It seems that they are the great rivals of these times in national motorsport.

-It is always a challenge to fight Canapino. He is a great pilot and demands the most at all times. That is why he was not confident in this definition or in any that he is with possibilities.

-It is your fifth title in the category (3 in the previous TC2000 and 2 in the current Super TC2000). What does it mean at this point in your successful sports career, and at 36 years old?

-I am very happy for this championship. You live it in the moment. He knew he needed to get there. And we did it. Many years have passed since the last championship, in 2013. And now we are back on the triumphal path. It is very important for what the Super TC2000 means, for the prestige it grants.

Matías Rossi, in San Nicolás. Photo: Carburando.

-Is it one of your best sports moments? You achieved your maximum goal, which was to be champion of the Super TC2000, you are a candidate in the Top Race, in 2021 you will surely face the Stock Car from another place …

I am very happy for this present, without a doubt. I fulfilled the expectations and trust that Toyota placed in me, especially Daniel Herrero (president of Toyota Argentina) and Darío Ramonda (head of TGR). And the great satisfaction of being a champion against great rivals and drivers. In the Stock Car Rubinho was key to getting to know the team better, the road courses …

-What is it like to have Barrichello as a teammate?

-Amazing. He invited me to his house on my first trips to Brazil and we achieved a very nice friendship. He is a wonderful person, very humble and a great pilot. He knows and knows everything and shares his wisdom from a very simple position. I love it. The truth is that we have a lot of fun because of his great sense of humor. But beyond that, he always wants to learn more and tells us many details about Formula 1.

What did Traverso say to Rossi prior to the coronation?

In the celebrations of the Super TC2000 title, Juan María Traverso spoke with the flaming champion in the privacy of the celebration. In the Toyota space at the Buenos Aires racetrack, both champions met after the definition.

El Flaco Traverso spoke with Rossi before the consecration. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

“I never compared times. If Matías wins two more championships, we draw and have a party and celebrate”, Commented Traverso, when referring to the titles obtained between the old TC2000 and the current Super TC2000. With his last coronation Matías Rossi is on the heels of the multi-champion and was two of the seven of the Flaco.

Rossi commented that minutes before the start, Traverso approached the Toyota Corolla: “Before starting the race, Traverso approached me and said ‘If you win or lose, we will celebrate anyway‘. And here we are, luckily celebrating with joy ”.

For his part, Daniel Herrero, president of Toyota Argentina, indicated: “It is a great joy. It is the effort of a great team, which overcame the difficulties. From making new cars to defining the title. It is deserved and to celebrate it. It is one more step to continue doing more things. ”Also Darío Ramonda, who together with Herrero presented the champion’s cup to Rossi, highlighted:“ It is enormous happiness. An extraordinary gratitude to all who supported this project. Toyota provides us with immeasurable support. We have a great team together with a great driver. This is very difficult but so extraordinary for us ”.