Brand Studio for Toyota

“We will remember this title further in time as the Coronavirus championship”, smiles Matías Rossi, while caressing the trophy that accredits the coronation in the Super TC2000. From the hand of Toyota Gazoo Racing, was once again champion of the most technological category in Argentina and the region, dominating aboard his Toyota Corolla.

Rossi returned to celebrate a new crown, the fifth within the specialty. The 2020 season was quite a challenge, which ended in February because the category met the number of agreed dates, despite the inactivity of almost a semester due to the impact generated by the arrival of the pandemic in the country. However, with a lot of effort and sacrifice, the contest went ahead, and Toyota set the course during the particular season.

Joy overflowed into the Toyota structure. Not only because Rossi won the precious title. Toyota exalted itself in all areas of competition. It won the Super TC2000 brand championship and Toyota Gazoo Racing took the team title within the discipline. In short, the structure of the Japanese firm swept away everything that was put into play within the technological discipline.

“Beyond the fact that the first race was won by Agustín Canapino, because he has a good time and he beats me driving, since my car was superior to his, we with the Toyota Gazoo Racing team were forceful for much of the year”, Rossi explained when reviewing his fantastic season, which distinguished himself with 5 wins, becoming the top winner of the season, in addition to accumulating 3 pole positions.

“In the end the rivals narrowed differences. But with such a clear dominance in the season, it was difficult for the championship to escape us. It was a contest that we could not lose ”, highlighted Rossi, who accumulated his third crown together with Toyota.

During the tournament, the Del Viso driver achieved 5 victories and 3 pole positions.

As was the case in general, for Toyota Gazoo Racing it was a very tough and challenging year. First, because it designed, built and prepared the new Corolla model to compete in the Super TC2000. He also used four vehicles to present a roster of drivers that would fight in the competitive category.

In addition to Julián Santero and Franco Vivian, Toyota stood out in the 2020 season with the addition of the world star Rubens Barrichello, the Brazilian ex-Formula 1 driver who participated in all the competitions of the Super TC2000 competition.

Both Rossi and Barrichello met the challenge, in the midst of the pandemic and with all the restrictions imposed, although always adjusting to the various international protocols, of competing in parallel in Argentina and in Brazil, also racing in the neighboring country’s Stock Car.

With Juan Maria Traverso As an advisor within the Toyota Gazoo Racing structure, the team celebrated the new conquest, thus marking the prominence of the brand in national and international motorsports.

Rossi, who had an advantage of 26 points before the last date, came third and lifted the trophy at the Oscar and Juan Gálvez racetrack, in the City of Buenos Aires.

Daniel Herrero, president of Toyota Argentina, accompanied the evolution of the Super TC2000 championship from the team box: “This achievement is the effort of a whole team that has worked and has overcome all the impossible, the difficulties, doing what nobody thought what they were going to do. From making new cars to getting to define the championship in the last race it is something else worthwhile. Matías (Rossi) obviously used that tool well that they gave him. Deserved and to celebrate. And it is the step to move forward to do more things.

“Five championships in the category is a lot. It’s much more than what I would have thought when I was a kid, “confessed Rossi, who stressed:” Super TC2000 is the highest category in the country. It is why I bet together with the team and that is why I am so happy for this achievement ”.

On the last date, held at the Oscar and Juan Gálvez racetrack, in the City of Buenos Aires, Rossi started with a 26-point advantage over his rival for the title, Canapino. And that was why he came out to administer that advantage. In the middle of the race, the brand new champion gave the place to his teammate, Santero, to carry out the attrition against his rival. And so, with third place, he secured the great goal: the Super TC2000 championship.

Toyota won the Super TC2000 brand championship and Toyota Gazoo Racing took the teams title within the discipline.

“I really enjoy working with Toyota, with the team that I have, under the orders of Darío Ramonda, and with Diego Bruna, who has been my engineer for many years,” said Rossi, who despite the celebrations, is already thinking about defending the conquest in a very short time, since the 2021 championship will begin on March 14, also in Gálvez.

“We are firm. The team is very good, excellent, motivated and eager. The championship is over and we are thinking about next year. It is the truth, we do not say it so that they tell us that we are professionals. It’s the truth. We already started talking about next year ”, he assured.

Matías Rossi, Super TC2000 champion. Toyota Gazoo Racing once again at the top of national motorsports, with the mission of achieving better vehicles and better people within a structure that never tires of succeeding and advancing in history.