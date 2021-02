Matías Rossi (Toyota) was crowned Super TC2000 champion this Sunday after finishing third in the race that took place this Sunday at the Oscar and Alfredo Gálvez racetrack.

The competition was won by Agustín Canapino (Chevrolet), who did not achieve the victory to smooth the difference that Del Viso’s man had made throughout the championship, in which he won five victories.

The second place was held by Julián Santero (Toyota).