Wednesday, December 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Matías Orjuela, the recognized ace of karts

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in Sports
0


close

cars

Matías Orjuela, on the podium.

Matías Orjuela, on the podium.

Son and nephew of Santiago and Juan Pablo Orjuela, two exponents of motor sport in the country.

Last weekend, during the award ceremony of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), in Bologna (Italy), the name of a single Colombian was heard: Matías Orjuela.

The young 13-year-old pilot participated in the night in which the stars of the big circuits shone for being on the podium of the Trophy of the FIA Karting Academya championship that is known as one of the cradles of Charles Leclerc and George Russell, today Formula 1 figures.

See also  Marcos Alonso will land today in Barcelona to close his signing

Matías, who was born on September 29, 2009 in Miami (United States), but runs for Colombia, has motor racing in his blood. Son and nephew of Santiago and Juan Pablo Orjuela, two of the exponents of motor sport in the country in recent decades, he was almost destined to live behind the wheel.

This year, after fighting for several championships in the United States and Europe, Matías came third in the Academy Trophy, after dominating the race in Cremona (Italy) from start to finish, the second of the three races that made up the championship. .

By September, everything was set for him to compete in the Fia Karting World Championship. However, a covid-19 contagion damaged his plans. Also, unfortunately, due to flight problems, he was unable to make it to Bologna over the weekend to receive his podium finish award. In these incidents, the lesson that every entry pilot receives: that the unforeseen are the day to day. There is no doubt, the path of Matías began.

See also  Nadal has another birthday at Roland Garros: he has lost only once out of 7

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Matías #Orjuela #recognized #ace #karts

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The 'Activator' does not hold a grudge against Janet Barboza: He throws stones at you, but tells you your virtues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result