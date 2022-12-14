Matías Orjuela, the recognized ace of karts

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Matías Orjuela, on the podium.
Son and nephew of Santiago and Juan Pablo Orjuela, two exponents of motor sport in the country.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 13, 2022, 10:35 PM
Last weekend, during the award ceremony of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), in Bologna (Italy), the name of a single Colombian was heard: Matías Orjuela.
The young 13-year-old pilot participated in the night in which the stars of the big circuits shone for being on the podium of the Trophy of the FIA Karting Academya championship that is known as one of the cradles of Charles Leclerc and George Russell, today Formula 1 figures.
Matías, who was born on September 29, 2009 in Miami (United States), but runs for Colombia, has motor racing in his blood. Son and nephew of Santiago and Juan Pablo Orjuela, two of the exponents of motor sport in the country in recent decades, he was almost destined to live behind the wheel.
This year, after fighting for several championships in the United States and Europe, Matías came third in the Academy Trophy, after dominating the race in Cremona (Italy) from start to finish, the second of the three races that made up the championship. .
By September, everything was set for him to compete in the Fia Karting World Championship. However, a covid-19 contagion damaged his plans. Also, unfortunately, due to flight problems, he was unable to make it to Bologna over the weekend to receive his podium finish award. In these incidents, the lesson that every entry pilot receives: that the unforeseen are the day to day. There is no doubt, the path of Matías began.
SPORTS
